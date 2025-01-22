Australian Secretary of the Department of Defence visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center left, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and...... read more read more

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center left, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Australian Secretary of the Department of Defence Greg Moriarty, center right, join together for a group photo prior to Moriarty receiving a tour of Pearl Harbor, Jan. 21, 2025. The U.S. and Australia share an unbreakable alliance and a partnership focused on mutual strategic interests supporting stability, prosperity, and peace in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) see less | View Image Page