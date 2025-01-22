Australian Secretary of Defence visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center left, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Australian Secretary of the Department of Defence Greg Moriarty, center, at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2025. The U.S. and Australia share an unbreakable alliance and a partnership focused on mutual strategic interests supporting stability, prosperity, and peace in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)