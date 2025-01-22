Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Secretary of Defence visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Australian Secretary of Defence visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, greets Australian Secretary of the Department of Defence Greg Moriarty at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2025. The U.S. and Australia share an unbreakable alliance and a partnership focused on mutual strategic interests supporting stability, prosperity, and peace in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Australian Secretary of the Department of Defence visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

