SATCO implements equipment divestiture program to streamline readiness and efficiency

Courtesy Photo | Security Assistance Training Company Spc. 1st Class Christopher Hollins and Spc. 1st Class Dominic Rosario quality check inventory in an equipment storage room at Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025. The organization recently implemented an equipment divestiture program to eliminate inoperable and outdated equipment, restoring order and efficiency within the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Edwards)

The Security Assistance Training Management Organization Company (SATCO) has launched a proactive program to eliminate inoperable and outdated equipment, restoring order and efficiency within the organization. Over time, SATCO accumulated a significant amount of equipment, much of which had become either inoperable or irrelevant to mission requirements. This accumulation created logistical challenges, consuming valuable storage space and resources.



One of the key drivers of the program is the need to reinforce the principles of the Command Supply Discipline Program (CSDP). The CSDP is an essential component of the Army's property accountability framework, designed to enforce supply discipline, ensure proper resource utilization, and prevent waste or mismanagement of equipment. Governed by Army Regulation (AR) 710-2, AR 735-5, and AR 710-4, the program provides commanders with tools to establish and maintain accountability throughout their units. By prioritizing accountability and effective resource management, the divestiture initiative ensures that all equipment within SATCO meets operational standards and contributes to the mission's success.



A recent inspection revealed that inoperable and outdated equipment occupied valuable storage space in the unit. The new program addresses these challenges by establishing a process for identifying, evaluating, and disposing of unserviceable items. These challenges set the foundation, and the following key components ensure an efficient and effective divestiture program:



Equipment Review



SATCO teams have thoroughly reviewed all equipment to identify non-mission-capable (NMC) assets. This review process involves collaboration between unit supply personnel, maintenance teams, and the property book office (PBO) to ensure accurate assessments and timely action. During the review and organization-wide sweeps, SATCO identified equipment that had not been recorded in the organization's property book. This overlooked or misplaced equipment was promptly accounted for, assessed, and turned into the Fort Liberty Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services (DLA-DS) where the equipment is either disposed of or recycled according to the DEMIL code assigned by Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army).



Training and Compliance



SATCO has integrated supply discipline training into its routine operations, ensuring all personnel within the organization are familiar with the latest property accountability protocols and regulations. Conducting regular inspections and audits reinforces compliance and identifies areas for improvement.



Leveraging Technology



Tools such as the GCSS-Army play a crucial role in tracking equipment status and maintaining accurate records. GCSS-Army enables real-time visibility and accountability throughout the divestiture process.



The equipment divestiture program has already delivered measurable benefits to SATCO. The organization has turned in approximately 30% of its total property, including items not previously recorded in the property book. By addressing these issues, the program ensures that only mission-critical assets remain. Overall, the program enhances mission readiness and ensures compliance with Army supply chain management and property accountability standards.



By focusing supply chain operations on maintaining critical assets that directly enhance mission readiness, there is a culture of accountability. Personnel are better equipped to actively engage in proper supply management to achieve organizational goals, which improves support for foreign military sales (FMS) and international security assistance missions.