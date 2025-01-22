SATCO develops equipment divestiture program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Security Assistance Training Company Spc. 1st Class Christopher Hollins and Spc. 1st Class Dominic Rosario quality check inventory in an equipment storage room at Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025. The organization recently implemented an equipment divestiture program to eliminate inoperable and outdated equipment, restoring order and efficiency within the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Edwards)