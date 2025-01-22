Security Assistance Training Company Spc. 1st Class Christopher Hollins and Spc. 1st Class Dominic Rosario quality check inventory in an equipment storage room at Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025. The organization recently implemented an equipment divestiture program to eliminate inoperable and outdated equipment, restoring order and efficiency within the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8839620
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-A4420-1001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|122.02 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SATCO develops equipment divestiture program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SATCO implements equipment divestiture program to streamline readiness and efficiency
No keywords found.