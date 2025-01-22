Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SATCO develops equipment divestiture program

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Security Assistance Training Company Spc. 1st Class Christopher Hollins and Spc. 1st Class Dominic Rosario quality check inventory in an equipment storage room at Fort Liberty, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025. The organization recently implemented an equipment divestiture program to eliminate inoperable and outdated equipment, restoring order and efficiency within the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Edwards)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 10:37
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SATCO implements equipment divestiture program to streamline readiness and efficiency

    inventory
    SATCO
    equipment divestiture

