North Atlantic Division commander honors longtime civilian employees

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 21, 2025) Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division commander and division engineer, presents Gary L. Kehoe, a retired NAD chief security officer, with a Certificate of Achievement during an all-hands ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. During the event, Kehoe was inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians after a 26-year federal career, becoming the 26th inductee selected for the honor since the gallery's inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – Two longtime employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division were bestowed with one of the division’s highest civilian honors on Jan. 21, during an all-hands event at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York.



Gary Kehoe and Paul Giovinco were inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians, becoming only the 26th and 27th inductees selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s.



“These two men are sterling examples of what it means to be part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, NAD commander and division engineer, during the award presentation. “They invested decades of their lives to protect our mission, develop our people, and support communities here and around the world.”



With more than 64 years of combined federal service with USACE, Kehoe and Giovinco – both now retired – inspired many and left an enduring legacy that is still felt today.



Kehoe served USACE as a security officer for 26 years with both NAD and the USACE New York District. He earned numerous accolades as a mission assurance expert, including the Ronald C. Francis Antiterrorism Program Manager of the Year Award, the Bronze de Fleury Medal, and the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.



Most notably, he is known as the visionary and founding father of the U.S. Army Individual Terrorism Awareness Course that still exists today. The six-day course helps to prepare Soldiers and Army civilians deploying overseas to medium- or high-threat countries.



He credited his success to many of those in attendance.



“I’d like to thank everyone here and all those who I’ve worked with over the years,” said Kehoe. “Your cooperation made my job a lot easier. I was fortunate to have met my replacement, Bob Sielaw, and Dennis Singleton who went through my course. I was able to hire them, and they were able to make the mission even more of a success.”



Giovinco also exemplified the highest ideals of public service during a career that spanned 38 years. He joined the NAD team as management analyst in 1972 and progressed through numerous roles with increasing responsibility, culminating in 1999 as the division’s first regional management board executive director.



Known for his ability to problem-solve and overcome complex manpower, resource, and space allocation challenges, his dedication to leadership development left perhaps the greatest impact. He was the architect and champion behind both the Executive Leadership Development Program and the Emerging Leaders Program at NAD, two highly respected programs designed for senior and up-and-coming leaders.



Like Kehoe, he thanked those around him for his success.



“The senior leadership program and our executive team working together … that’s what made me what I am and that’s why I’m up here,” said Giovinco. “Teamwork and building leaders out of our younger people and the new people coming in. It’s always a team effort and honesty and integrity are most important.”



To be inducted into the Gallery of Distinguished Civilians, a former member of the NAD team must be nominated by a current employee for exemplary job performance and significant contributions to the organization. Nominees must have served at least 25 years of federal service and a minimum of 15 years with USACE. Upon selection and award, selectees’ names and portraits are added to the wall of “North Atlantic Distinguished Employees” on display at NAD headquarters.



Lloyd closed the ceremony with a heartfelt congratulations to Kehoe and Giovinco.



“Your names will forever stand as a testament to a lifetime of devoted service,” said Lloyd. “May they inspire future generations of Corps professionals to strive for greatness.”



Photos of the all hands event can be viewed at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8838943/all-hand-awards-ceremony.