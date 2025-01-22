Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Hand Awards Ceremony

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Daniel Marciniak 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 23, 2025) Portraits of Gary L. Kehoe and Paul Giovinco hang on display on the wall of “North Atlantic Distinguished Employees” at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. Kehoe and Giovinco were inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians by Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, NAD commander and division engineer, during an all-hands ceremony on Jan. 21, 2025, becoming the 26th and 27th inductees selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    North Atlantic Division commander honors longtime civilian employees

