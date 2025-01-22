All Hand Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. (Jan. 23, 2025) Portraits of Gary L. Kehoe and Paul Giovinco hang on display on the wall of “North Atlantic Distinguished Employees” at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. Kehoe and Giovinco were inducted into the NAD Gallery of Distinguished Civilians by Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd, NAD commander and division engineer, during an all-hands ceremony on Jan. 21, 2025, becoming the 26th and 27th inductees selected for the honor since the gallery’s inception in the mid-1900s. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel S. Marciniak)