Wyoming Air Guard takes part in “Operation Toy Drop”

Photo By Senior Airman Edward Hermsen | Members of the Wyoming Air National Guard, 153rd Airlift Wing participate in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Edward Hermsen | Members of the Wyoming Air National Guard, 153rd Airlift Wing participate in “Operation Toy” drop for the first time in history in Fort Liberty, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024. Army units reached out to the 153 AW for assistance, and the wing stepped up with two C-130’s, along with crews. Jumpers for this mission were both US and foreign, and the operation partnered with Toys for Tots to collect toy donations. The jumps were conducted in the vicinity of Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Hunter Hermsen) see less | View Image Page

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 153d Airlift Wing took part in Operation Toy Drop for the first time in their history, starting on Dec. 9, 2024, and ending on Dec. 14, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.



Army units reached out to the 153 AW for assistance, and the wing stepped up with two C-130’s, along with crews. Jumpers for this mission were both US and foreign, and the operation partnered with Toys for Tots to collect toy donations. The jumps were conducted in the vicinity of Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



U.S. Army and International Paratroopers, from 14 partner nations, participated in Operation Toy Drop at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 4–16, 2024.



Over 4,000 jumpers parachuted throughout the week, with toys loaded in their packs, ready to disperse. These jumps were in conjunction with community relations events conducted throughout the week.



Operation Toy Drop, established in 1998 by then-U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randy Oler, is an annual charitable event organized by the U.S. Army Reserve Command that blends the spirit of giving with military training. Hosted at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, the event allows paratroopers to donate toys in exchange for the chance to earn foreign jump wings by jumping with allied nations’ jumpmasters. The operation fosters international military partnerships while supporting local communities, as thousands of toys are collected and distributed to underprivileged children during the holiday season.