Wyoming Air Guard takes part in “Operation Toy Drop”

Members of the Wyoming Air National Guard, 153rd Airlift Wing participate in “Operation Toy” drop for the first time in history in Fort Liberty, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024. Army units reached out to the 153 AW for assistance, and the wing stepped up with two C-130’s, along with crews. Jumpers for this mission were both US and foreign, and the operation partnered with Toys for Tots to collect toy donations. The jumps were conducted in the vicinity of Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Hunter Hermsen)