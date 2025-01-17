Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming Air Guard takes part in “Operation Toy Drop” [Image 20 of 22]

    Wyoming Air Guard takes part in “Operation Toy Drop”

    FORT LIBERTY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Hermsen 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Members of the Wyoming Air National Guard, 153rd Airlift Wing participate in “Operation Toy” drop for the first time in history in Fort Liberty, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024. Army units reached out to the 153 AW for assistance, and the wing stepped up with two C-130’s, along with crews. Jumpers for this mission were both US and foreign, and the operation partnered with Toys for Tots to collect toy donations. The jumps were conducted in the vicinity of Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Hunter Hermsen)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 19:58
    Photo ID: 8837782
    VIRIN: 241212-Z-CW127-2329
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 23.62 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wyoming Air Guard takes part in "Operation Toy Drop" [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Edward Hermsen, identified by DVIDS

