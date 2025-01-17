LRC Italy employee recognized as one of the top Army civilians in AMC

Courtesy Photo | In an official news release Jan. 8, Robbie Abcede, the chief of the Personal Property...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In an official news release Jan. 8, Robbie Abcede, the chief of the Personal Property Processing Office at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, was named the U.S. Army Sustainment Command representative for the U.S. Army Materiel Command employee of the quarter recognition program. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – With only a year under his belt as an Army civilian employee and a member of Logistics Readiness Center Italy, Robbie Abcede was extremely surprised and honored when he was selected as the U.S. Army Sustainment Command representative for the U.S. Army Materiel Command employee of the quarter recognition program.



“All the way up to the major command; it’s a pretty big deal, but I didn’t get here alone,” said the chief of the Personal Property Processing Office at LRC Italy. “I must give credit to my team and my LRC Italy leadership. I’m very humbled an honored."



Abcede and several other employees across the AMC enterprise were recognized Jan. 8 in an official news release for their contributions to the command’s mission objectives during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



According to Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC’s chief of staff, the program recognizes civilian and military personnel whose contributions make a direct impact on the organization, progressing a culture of achievement and productivity and contributing to a positive work environment.



The proud husband of 17 years and father of three – ages 20, 16 and 9 – served 20 years in the Air Force as an active-duty service member. His last job in the Air Force was airborne operations specialist, and his rank was master sergeant. He also served about five years as a contractor supporting both the Air Force and the Army before accepting a job offer as an Army civilian a year ago with LRC Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



At LRC Italy’s Personal Property Processing Office, or PPPO, Abcede supervises six Italian local national employees and one Army civilian who are transportation counselors responsible for assisting service members, civilian employees and their families with their inbound and outbound household goods and unaccompanied baggage shipments. The LRC Italy PPPO acts as a liaison between the USAG Italy community and the moving companies, helping to facilitate the pickup and delivery of personal property shipments.



“We’re harmonized,” said the 46-year-old native of Waipahu, Hawaii. “My team is very experienced and knowledgeable, and they work extremely well together. I have team members who have been here doing this job for many years, one as far back as 1999. They are passionate and good at what they do. Honestly, I really can’t thank them enough.”



“I just want to say thanks for the recognition. It’s really humbling. It’s always great to recognize people for the work they do, and LRC Italy is really good about that – really good at highlighting the important work and good stuff our people do each and every day," Abcede said.



Abcede is one of 12 employees recognized by AMC for their outstanding work performance during the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Their names are now displayed in the AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. More than 175,000 military, civilian and contractor employees are assigned to AMC. Before Abcede, the last time a 405th AFSB employee was recognized as an AMC employee of the quarter was almost three years ago.



When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy. LRC Italy is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to ASC and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.