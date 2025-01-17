LRC Italy employee recognized as one of the top Army civilians in AMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In an official news release Jan. 8, Robbie Abcede, the chief of the Personal Property Processing Office at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, was named the U.S. Army Sustainment Command representative for the U.S. Army Materiel Command employee of the quarter recognition program. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)