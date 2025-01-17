LRC Italy employee recognized as one of the top Army civilians in AMC

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.21.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    In an official news release Jan. 8, Robbie Abcede, the chief of the Personal Property Processing Office at Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, was named the U.S. Army Sustainment Command representative for the U.S. Army Materiel Command employee of the quarter recognition program. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

