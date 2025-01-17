Philippines, U.S. Partner in Maritime Cooperative Activity in South China Sea

Courtesy Photo | 250117-N-FS097-1639 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) - The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250117-N-FS097-1639 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) - The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) sails in formation with, left to right, the Philippine Navy Gregorio del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Andrés Bonifacio (PS 17), the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), the U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), during a Maritime Cooperative Activity while transiting the South China Sea, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Navy conducted a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the South China Sea, Jan. 17-18, 2025.



MCAs demonstrate a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. This MCA is designed to emphasize our longstanding partnership between the two militaries in the maritime domain.



“Professional engagement with allies, partners, and friends in the region allows us to build upon our existing, strong relationships and continue to learn from each other,” said Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group 1 (CSG-1). “The U.S. and the Philippines are ironclad allies. As fellow maritime nations, we share the common goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific, assuring access to the seas.”



Each subsequent MCA builds upon the last, enabling added levels of complexity and interoperability which advance and strengthen combined capabilities, tactics, techniques and procedures.



“Bilateral exercises in the region have grown in scale, scope and complexity, and we are proud to participate in combined operations that maintain stability in the region and reinforce deterrence,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). “As the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 1, Carl Vinson is both excited and honored to conduct maritime exercises with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”



MCAs are conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other states.



Participating units include the U.S. Navy Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and a U.S. Navy P-8A assigned to Commander, Task Force 72, alongside Gregorio del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Andrés Bonifacio (PS 17) and Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) from the Philippine Navy.



CSG-1 consists of Carl Vinson, embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) one, Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).



CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



