Philippines, U.S. Partner in Maritime Cooperative Activity in South China Sea

250117-N-FS097-1600 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) - The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) sails in formation with, left to right, the Philippine Navy Gregorio del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Andrés Bonifacio (PS 17), the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), the U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), during a Maritime Cooperative Activity while transiting the South China Sea, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)