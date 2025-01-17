Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippines, U.S. Partner in Maritime Cooperative Activity in South China Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    Philippines, U.S. Partner in Maritime Cooperative Activity in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    250117-N-FS097-1471 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 17, 2025) – The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) sails in formation with, left to right, the Philippine Navy Gregorio del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Andrés Bonifacio (PS 17), the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), the U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), during a Maritime Cooperative Activity while transiting the South China Sea, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 08:17
    Photo ID: 8834829
    VIRIN: 250117-N-FS097-1471
    Resolution: 5245x1621
    Size: 778.92 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Philippine Navy
    Carl Vinson
    Philippines
    MCA
    CSG1
    Allies and Partners

