Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. – “Keep smiling,” were two poignant words offered by Becky Baran, the youngest child of Capt. Paul William “Buddy” Bucha, in a message she knew her father would want to convey and advice he wished people would heed most.



Bucha passed away on July 31, 2024, and his cremated remains were interred at the West Point Cemetery in a private ceremony on Jan. 17, 2025. His funeral and a ceremony were held at the cemetery next to the Old Cadet Chapel with military honors took place the day before for many to say their final goodbyes. Friends and family, including 85 members of the Army West Point Swim Team, three Medal of Honor recipients and the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), were in attendance to show their love and support for the U.S. Military Academy Class of 1965 graduate.



It was a day to honor the remarkable life of a man who embodied the values of Duty, Honor and Country. Emotions swelled over with great laughter from those remembering his jovial nature to the shedding of tears remembering a man who put smiles on so many people’s faces. Though not a fan of the light shined upon him after he earned the Medal of Honor during his duty in Vietnam, Bucha was a shining example of the words shared by his daughter, “keep smiling.”



During the memorial service, highlights of Bucha’s life were remembered including his many achievements both in and out of uniform.



He was an All-American swimmer in high school before coming to West Point and then becoming a two-time All-American swimmer at the academy. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and was eventually selected as the first commander of Company D, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans), who he led in combat that led to him being awarded the Medal of Honor.



During the first battle the unit fiercely took part in, between March 16-18, 1968, Bucha and his company of 89 men were dropped by helicopter southwest of Phuoc Vinh, which was a North Vietnamese stronghold, and his unit was tasked with seeking out and engaging enemy forces.



For two days, Company D encountered light resistance as it cleared North Vietnamese positions. Then, on the afternoon of March 18, the company’s lead group of about 12 men stumbled upon a full North Vietnamese army battalion, about 1,500 soldiers, that had stopped to camp for the night. The lead element came under heavy fire and was pinned down. Bucha crawled toward them and destroyed a North Vietnamese bunker.



He returned to the company perimeter and ordered a withdrawal to a more defensible position. Throughout the night he encouraged his men, distributed ammunition and directed artillery and helicopter gunship fire. At one point, he stood exposed and used flashlights to direct helicopters, which were evacuating the wounded and bringing in supplies. The next morning, as the North Vietnamese forces withdrew, he led a party to rescue those Soldiers who had been cut off from the rest of the company.



Due to his bravery and leadership under intense dire circumstances, he received the Medal of Honor on May 14, 1970, from President Richard Nixon, while also receiving several other awards during his time in the Army, including the Purple Heart.



Bucha would eventually teach Political Science at West Point prior to leaving the Army in 1972.



These accomplishments were made because of the strong, intelligent man he was, and the ever-lasting influence of his life resides in those he left behind who remember him as a husband, father, friend and close confidant.



Dave Dillard was Bucha’s right-hand man in Vietnam as he was radio operator for “My Captain” on all of Bucha’s missions in Vietnam.



Dillard referenced Bucha as being “one of the most amazing fellows I got to know.” He said Bucha had a sternness about him, but he was a kind and moral person.



“He had a great charisma. He glowed wherever he went. He filled a room,” Dillard said. “That’s the way he was even in the early days when he became the first company commander of Delta Company.”



In an article written in 2017 by Leejay Lockhart on the “Iron Rakkasans: 50 years later,” it provided a quote from Bucha about his men that said, “Here’s a group that was judged by society to be the worst of the worst and went on to prove that they were the best of the best.”



When asked about how special it meant to Dillard that Bucha thought so highly of him and his unit mates, he said, “It humbled us. You must understand that company of men ended up being the most decorated company in the war. That was incredible and we were able to accomplish so much due to his leadership.”



During the funeral service, USMA Chaplain, Col. David Bowlus, described Bucha as a leader of “strength and humility, and he left the lasting mark on everyone who knew him … His legacy extends well past the battlefield. Through his lessons on leadership, advocacy for military families, unwavering support for our military veterans, he dedicated his life to serving others. He was a devoted father, a husband, brother and a friend whose character shown in every aspect of his life.”



Bucha’s wife, Cynthia Bell-Bucha, thanked everyone and was touched by the turnout to honor and recognize her husband who “we loved so deeply.”



She spoke as her husband’s Alzheimer’s condition worsened that she would write down words he would say as things became more challenging for him. But even in the rough times, he talked passionately about being kind to other people, compassionate, patient and humble even when life is difficult to deal with and you feel tired and stressed, rushed or irritable.



Dillard was one of the non-family members to speak at the service, talking about their experiences together, including being Bucha’s “eyes and ears, many times his voice, sometimes his bodyguard, sometimes his cook, but mostly his confidant” during the many hours they spent in the jungles of Vietnam.



“Today is a very sad day for me, but I was able to work for 50 years with my captain. We were able to help veterans and their families all over the world, and for that, I will be eternally grateful. I know I will see him again because I know one thing about Paul Bucha, who I called Bud, he was great man who will always and forever be my captain.”



All four of Bucha’s children spoke about their father, the last of which was Becky Baran. Besides her final two words, she was very detailed about his life, describing how he was there every minute through her dealing with breast cancer and jokingly saying how she would tease him about his many accolades and how his powers were seemingly limitless.



She talked glowingly about his humility, especially when it came to the Medal of Honor.



“When it came to the medal, his pride only existed when he was with and spoke about his men from Delta Company, or when he was representing them,” Baran said. “He’d wear it to an event to honor with whom he served and thought constantly about those who didn’t come home.”



But as her speech came to a close, she talked about how everyone was there to celebrate a “life well lived and how lucky we are to have known and loved this guy.”



“Let’s honor this remarkable life the way he lived it – with honor and dignity,” Baran concluded. “Do as he did, treat people with respect … support people’s potential. Remember that no matter how much you think you know in life, you can and always will learn from one another … and lastly, his final message … keep smiling.”