Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point

Memorial Service in honor of Paul "Buddy" Bucha, Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Military Academy Class of 1965, takes place Jan. 16 at the Cadet Chapel and West Point Cemetery. More than 400 people attended the service celebrating his life, including 85 members of the Army West Point Swim Team, three Medal of Honor recipients and the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Bucha earned his Medal of Honor due to his bravery and leadership in dire circumstances from March 18, 1968, in Phuoc Vihn, Vietnam, when his unit of 89 men with D Company, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans) battled 1,500 North Vietnamese soldiers during a 13-hour battle.