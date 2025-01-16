Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Memorial Service in honor of Paul "Buddy" Bucha, Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Military Academy Class of 1965, takes place Jan. 16 at the Cadet Chapel and West Point Cemetery. More than 400 people attended the service celebrating his life, including 85 members of the Army West Point Swim Team, three Medal of Honor recipients and the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Bucha earned his Medal of Honor due to his bravery and leadership in dire circumstances from March 18, 1968, in Phuoc Vihn, Vietnam, when his unit of 89 men with D Company, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans) battled 1,500 North Vietnamese soldiers during a 13-hour battle.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 16:01
    Photo ID: 8834329
    VIRIN: 250116-O-ZV784-2563
    Resolution: 3300x2092
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point
    Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point
    Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point
    Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point
    Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Funeral, interment of American hero, Medal of Honor recipient at West Point

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    West Point
    Paul Bucha
    United States Military Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download