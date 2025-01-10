U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee rescues kayaker on Caney Fork River

LANCASTER, Tenn. – A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee played a crucial role in rescuing a kayaker who capsized on the Caney Fork River near Center Hill Dam on Dec. 31, 2024. Kevin Salvilla, Natural Resource Program Manager at Center Hill Lake, responded to the distress call, ensuring the kayaker's safety in challenging conditions.



At approximately 12:30 p.m., Salvilla received a call from dispatch reporting a kayaker clinging to a tree in the river after capsizing. He learned that the individual was not wearing a life jacket and was submerged and showing signs of hypothermia. Salvilla, with assistance from the DeKalb County Rescue Squad, responded swiftly.



Salvilla met the rescue team at the Long Branch Day Use Area where he launched a USACE park ranger vessel and navigated downstream to reach the kayaker.



“We provided the distressed young man with a life jacket, brought him into the boat, and retrieved his equipment before returning him safely to shore,” Salvilla recounted. “He was treated for hypothermia symptoms by DeKalb County EMS and released shortly after.”



Salvilla noted that the incident occurred due to the kayaker striking submerged debris.



“Thankfully, he was able to call 911 using his phone that he was able to retrieve from his pocket,” said Salvilla. “This situation highlights the importance of being prepared, wearing a life jacket, and expecting the unexpected while on the water.”



During a visit to Center Hill, the USACE Nashville District commander presented several awards to the team and to individuals for this incident response as well as other recent successes at Center Hill.



"The rescue on New Year’s Eve highlights the professionalism and dedication this team brings to every response," said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District Commander. "The team’s actions reinforce one of our core missions to serve the public and protect lives, no matter the time or challenge."



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds everyone to prioritize safety when engaging in water-based activities, especially during colder months when hypothermia is a significant risk. Wearing a life jacket, staying aware of environmental conditions, and having emergency equipment can make all the difference. Additionally, in areas downstream from hydropower facilities, such as the Caney Fork River, it is important to be aware of generation schedules and how they impact water conditions. Hydropower generation schedules for all facilities in the Cumberland River Basin can be found at https://www.lrn-wc.usace.army.mil/preschedule.shtml.



