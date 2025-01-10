Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee rescues kayaker on Caney Fork River

    LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Aerial view of the Caney Fork River taken from atop Center Hill dam in Lancaster, Tennessee on Jan. 8, 2024. (USACE photo by Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 10:05
    Photo ID: 8828113
    VIRIN: 250108-A-US975-1101
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: LANCASTER, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee rescues kayaker on Caney Fork River, by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee rescues kayaker on Caney Fork River

    Caney Fork River, Nashville District, USACE, Rescue, Recreation, Center Hill

