Rocklin, California Native and Graduate of Whitney High School Serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69)

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Goodrich joined the Navy in 2020 and is now deployed aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“At the time I joined the Navy, I knew I wanted to travel, learn, and grow as a person,” said Goodrich. “The Navy gave me the opportunity to do what I wanted and also provided an opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself.”



As a Retail Services Specialist, Goodrich is one of the Sailors primarily responsible for managing and operating all shipboard retail and service activities, including the barber shop, ship store, vending machines, cash collection machines, and ship’s laundry and tailor shops.



Additionally, Goodrich serves as a search and rescue (SAR) swimmer aboard Milius tasked with providing emergency and lifesaving assistance at sea.



“I have always wanted to be a first responder or personal trainer,” said Goodrich. “I dream of having a career where I can help people, so I think being a SAR swimmer is a perfect fit.”



According to Goodrich, he has also enjoyed many rewards outside of his primary duties while serving forward-deployed.



“We get to travel to new places and lean new things all the time,” he said. “For example, just having the opportunity to live in Japan is amazing. It’s such an unimaginable experience, but the country is so safe and clean, and the people are extremely kind and friendly.”



Goodrich offered a word advice for those who are thinking about military service.



“If you are unsure about a career path, the Navy is a good place to discover yourself and figure out what you want to do,” said Goodrich. “The Navy has the resources to help you get where you want to go, whether that involves staying in the Navy or moving on to something else.”



Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force

