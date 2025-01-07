U.S. search and rescue (SAR) swimmer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241123-N-DM318-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23,2024) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Goodrich from Rocklin, California poses for a photo while donning his search and rescue (SAR) swimmer gear aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 23, 2024. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)