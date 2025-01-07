Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. search and rescue (SAR) swimmer

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.23.2024

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241123-N-DM318-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 23,2024) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Goodrich from Rocklin, California poses for a photo while donning his search and rescue (SAR) swimmer gear aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 23, 2024. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Rocklin, California Native and Graduate of Whitney High School Serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-Class Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS Milius (DDG 69)

