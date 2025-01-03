NY Air Guard members receive Space Force Association award

Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | From left to right, Staff Sgt Jason Capostagno (222nd CACS), Gen B. Chance Saltzman,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jason Carr | From left to right, Staff Sgt Jason Capostagno (222nd CACS), Gen B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force, and Staff Sgt Curtis Grady (222nd CACS) shortly after being named the Space Force Association's National Guard Enlisted Service Member of the Year 2024 during the associations second annual Spacepower Conference held in Orlando Fl, December 10-12 2024. Capostagno was named the winner of the Space category, while Grady was name winner for the Intelligence category. New York Air National Guard courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two New York National Guard Airmen who work in space operations have been recognized as enlisted service members of the year for 2024 by the Space Force Association during the organization’s annual conference in Orlando, held December 10 to 12, 2024.



Staff Sgt. Jason Capostagno, a resident of Rome, New York, was named National Guard Enlisted Airman of the Year in the Space Operations category.



Staff Sgt. Curtis Grady, a resident of Arlington, Virginia was named National Guard enlisted Airman of the Year in the Intelligence Operations category.



Both men are assigned to the New York Air Guard’s 222nd Command and Control Squadron. The squadron supports the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency responsible for United States spy satellites.



The squadron, part of the Niagara Falls based 107th Attack Wing, is headquarter in Rome, but also has Airmen working full time at National Reconnaissance Office headquarters in Herndon, Virginia.



The 222nd conducts space mission functions.



The leadership of the 222nd is extremely proud of both Airmen, said Chief Master Sgt Scott Rachon, the squadron’s senior enlisted leader.



“This is an incredible opportunity for them to be recognized for their critical contributions, leadership, and outstanding dedication to the space mission,” Rachon said.



The Space Force Association is a not-for-profit that supports the U.S. Space Force and its personnel by advocating for the new service’s overall mission, promoting public awareness of space operations, and providing resources and networking opportunities for current Space Force members, according to the association website.



This was the first year the group presented the award to military members.



According to the association, recipients were selected based on upon operational, national security, acquisition, or warfighting achievements.



The awards recognize officers, enlisted members, and civilian personnel from the Space Force, as well as from the Air Force Reserve or Air National Guard, in three categories: Space Operations, Cyber Operations, and Intel Operations.



Capostagno, a recent graduate of the University of Buffalo, said he was “immensely grateful to the for the recognition and appreciation of my endeavors and contributions to the space mission and the Air National Guard.”



In 2024 Capostagno, who enlisted in the Air Guard in December 2019, served as the space battle management subject matter expert for National Guard Bureau space operations integrating U.S. and NATO space domain initiatives with the Indonesian National Armed Forces.



He also instructed Romanian and Indonesian military personnel in mission planning and orbital analysis skills, according to Rachon.



In November 2024, Capostagno was selected as the only enlisted U.S. space representative for the multi-national Cruzeiro do Sul Exercise (CRUZEX) in Brazil. He again shared his expertise orbital analysis, space domain awareness, and space battle management expertise with participants, Rachon said.



Capostagno said that he appreciated the chance to be part of the conference as well.



“It was a true honor to be invited to the conference, and to be able to meet with and talk to so many great people passionate about the mission and industry,” he said.



Grady, who is pursuing a master’s degree from Georgetown University, enlisted in the Air National Guard in September of 2017..



In 2024 Grady was selected to support a federal intelligence analyst position at the National Reconnaissance Office. He was the sole intelligence expert support a 20-person team. This was the first time an Air Guardsman was selected for the job, Rachon said



Rachon added that Grady is credited with providing critical intelligence support to multiple tactical mission plans. He also conducted vital briefings which had a direct impact on mission planning for adversarial counterspace threats, Rachson added.



Grady said he appreciated the recognition.



“The fact that our full-time staff took the initiative and time to nominate me for consideration means a lot,” Grady said. “It's an honor to be selected for the award, and I'm grateful to the association for the recognition.”



But Grady said he couldn’t have accomplished his mission alone.



“Intelligence and space operations are both team sports, so any success that I've found working in this mission area could not have happened without contributions and guidance from leadership, teammates, and mission partners,” he said.