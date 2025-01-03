222nd Members Recognized at Spacepower Conference 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Staff Sgt Jason Capostagno (222nd CACS), Gen B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force, and Staff Sgt Curtis Grady (222nd CACS) shortly after being named the Space Force Association's National Guard Enlisted Service Member of the Year 2024 during the associations second annual Spacepower Conference held in Orlando Fl, December 10-12 2024. Capostagno was named the winner of the Space category, while Grady was name winner for the Intelligence category. New York Air National Guard courtesy photo.