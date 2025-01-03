Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    222nd Members Recognized at Spacepower Conference 2024

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jason Carr 

    107th Attack Wing

    From left to right, Staff Sgt Jason Capostagno (222nd CACS), Gen B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force, and Staff Sgt Curtis Grady (222nd CACS) shortly after being named the Space Force Association's National Guard Enlisted Service Member of the Year 2024 during the associations second annual Spacepower Conference held in Orlando Fl, December 10-12 2024. Capostagno was named the winner of the Space category, while Grady was name winner for the Intelligence category. New York Air National Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    NYANG
    NYNG
    107 ATKW
    Space Force
    222 CACS
    Space Force Association

