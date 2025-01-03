DLA Energy PACE Program Participant steps up: Aids force during staff storage

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – When the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Americas North found itself in a critical staffing shortage, DLA Energy and Pathways to Career Excellence Program (PACE) participant Marissa Haughton was prepared and willing to leave the DLA Energy headquarters at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, and head to Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, to help out.



“They would have had to shut down the fuel lab,” Haughton said.



With her own lab background, what she learned in the program and two weeks of training on the ground with a DLA chemist, Haughton was ready to get right to the work testing fuel.



“Marissa’s contribution meant that our mission went uninterrupted,” said DLA Energy Americas North Quality Manager Brian Reed. “We were able to continue conducting business without having to spread the remaining personnel thin to cover the staff storage. We’ve had gaps in the past where a program participant filled it, but that was doing more quality assurance related work. This was the first time we’ve used someone in the program to assist us in our fuels laboratory.”



The Defense Logistics Agency PACE Program is a two-year training program that is designed to develop entry-level professionals for advancement to higher career levels. The program offers: on-the-job assignments, cross-training, rotational assignments, and formal training. If participants successfully complete each of three phases of the PACE program, they will be promoted for the next 2 to 3 years. Participants start at the GS-7 level and can advance to GS-11 or GS-12 upon completion of the program.



Haughton started in the DLA PACE Program in March 2024 and arrived in Alaska seven months later. By November, she was independently conducting fuel testing operations.



“I conduct dormant fuel testing to determine degradation,” said Haughton. “Mission critical failures and loss of life could result if fuel fails. Fuel degrades overtime. Water can seep in along with other contaminants. We need to ensure that the Warfighter can carry out his or her mission safely.”



Haughton’s father, Marlon Haughton was also what DLA calls a “PACER”. He now works as a quality assurance representative for DLA Energy Middle East.



“During my time in the program, I gained practical experience and developed specific skills that were directly relevant to my field,” Haughton said. “Gaining insight into how quality assurance works within DLA through the PACE Program provided the necessary experience that allowed me to take on my current role. The program exposed me to the inner workings of the industry, giving me a deeper understanding of its challenges and opportunities. This knowledge helped me stand out during the hiring process, he said.”

One of the highlights of Haughton’s detail to Alaska, which ended in December 2024 was that she had the opportunity to witness a loading and unloading of a barge.



“I witnessed the load up of Jet A1 fuel onto a barge in Valdez, Alaska,” she said. “It floated to Anchorage where there is a Defense Fuel Supply Point. The fuel was then moved into the storage tanks via pipeline. The contractor of that facility pulled two gallons of fuel that I took back to the lab and tested it. I then let the contractor know that the fuel met “spec”. Fuel has to meet specifications all throughout the life cycle. Whenever the services need that fuel, I’ll know I did that.”



Haughton hails from Chester, Virginia, and received her Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology from the Pennsylvania State University. She said that she is very pleased with the trajectory of her career thus far.



“Since joining the DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate team, Marissa has consistently demonstrated exceptional energy and dedication, significantly contributing to the success of our mission,” said Mark Mizrahi, Chief, Quality Policy & Training Division, DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate. “Her passion for quality and process improvement has been evident in her work, and she has quickly become an asset to our Quality Technical community. Marissa’s recent exposure and support in DLA Energy Americas North’s mission showcases the success of the DLA PACE Program and ability to assist in mission gaps.”

