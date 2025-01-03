Marissa Haughton, Defense Logistics Agency Pathways to Career Excellence Program (PACE) participant, visually inspects for free entrained water and particulate of a Jet-A1 fuel sample.
This work, Pacer leads the way [Image 2 of 2], by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Energy PACE Program Participant steps up: Aids force during staff storage
