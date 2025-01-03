Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacer leads the way [Image 1 of 2]

    FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Stephanie Abdullah 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Marissa Haughton, Defense Logistics Agency Pathways to Career Excellence Program (PACE) participant, ascends a vessel to complete fuel related quality assurance responsibilities.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 8821569
    VIRIN: 250103-A-SO478-3013
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 364.15 KB
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Pacer leads the way [Image 2 of 2], by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Energy PACE Program Participant steps up: Aids force during staff storage

