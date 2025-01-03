Date Taken: 01.03.2025 Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:35 Photo ID: 8821569 VIRIN: 250103-A-SO478-3013 Resolution: 960x1280 Size: 364.15 KB Location: FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacer leads the way [Image 2 of 2], by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.