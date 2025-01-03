Portland native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luke Ivezic, assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard and a native of Portland, Oregon, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., will play a distinguished role in the 60th Presidential Inauguration, showcasing its precision and dedication to ceremonial excellence. The honor guard will join JTF-NCR, a task force comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components. The honor guard’s participation highlights the military’s long standing role in supporting presidential inaugurations.



Ivezic, a 2009 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon, is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as the noncommissioned officer in charge of recruiting. He is responsible for the recruitment of honor guard personnel. He will also march in the inaugural parade and represent the Air Force.



Ivezic is an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force and has served for 14 years.



“My role directly ties into my sense of service,” said Ivezic. “My brethren and I hope to embody our roles so well that instead of seeing our faces, they see the faces of the men and women we represent.”



The honor guard’s involvement is the result of months of rigorous preparation. Members undergo extensive training to ensure that every movement, from drill sequences to the presentation of the colors, is executed with precision. This dedication reflects their mission to inspire pride and confidence in the Air Force while honoring the nation’s leaders and traditions.



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating, and providing U.S. military support for presidential inaugurations. Approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide ceremonial and operational support during the upcoming inauguration. Military support has been integral to presidential inaugurations since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in.



The armed forces' participation in this tradition demonstrates their support for the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the military, and underscores the peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of American democracy.