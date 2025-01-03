U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Luke Ivezic - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel)

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Luke Ivezic, a native of Portland, Oregon, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Ivezic is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as the noncommissioned officer in charge of recruiting and will also represent the U.S. Air Force by marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)
Portland native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration
