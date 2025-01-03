Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Luke Ivezic - Hometown News (Reel)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan, Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier, Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage, Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith and Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Luke Ivezic, a native of Portland, Oregon, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Ivezic is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as the noncommissioned officer in charge of recruiting and will also represent the U.S. Air Force by marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948876
    VIRIN: 241212-F-HK496-3739
    Filename: DOD_110759119
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

