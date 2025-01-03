U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Luke Ivezic - Hometown News (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948876" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Luke Ivezic, a native of Portland, Oregon, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Ivezic is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as the noncommissioned officer in charge of recruiting and will also represent the U.S. Air Force by marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense video by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)