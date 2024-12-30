Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | A hangar being constructed in the KC-46A maintenance complex at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma,...... read more read more

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $48 million construction contract to Harper Construction, Inc. of San Diego, California, Dec. 23.
    The contract calls for paving associated with the KC-46A maintenance complex at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
    The KC-46A is the U.S. Air Force's newest aerial refueling aircraft, and Tinker AFB is one of six military installations the Tulsa District supports for construction projects.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 17:19
    Story ID: 488638
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Contracts
    Military Construction
    Tulsa District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download