The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $48 million construction contract to Harper Construction, Inc. of San Diego, California, Dec. 23.
The contract calls for paving associated with the KC-46A maintenance complex at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
The KC-46A is the U.S. Air Force's newest aerial refueling aircraft, and Tinker AFB is one of six military installations the Tulsa District supports for construction projects.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 17:19
|Story ID:
|488638
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|29
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.