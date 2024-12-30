A hangar being constructed in the KC-46A maintenance complex at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, April 12, 2022. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a 48 million construction contract to Harper Construction, Inc. of San Diego, California, December 23, 2024.
Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project
Army Corps of Engineers