Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    A hangar being constructed in the KC-46A maintenance complex at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, April 12, 2022. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a 48 million construction contract to Harper Construction, Inc. of San Diego, California, December 23, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 8821198
    VIRIN: 220412-A-CE999-8309
    Resolution: 3600x1428
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for Tinker AFB project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tinker AFB
    Contracts
    Military Construction
    Tulsa District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download