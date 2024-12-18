Kentucky National Guard honors top recruiters and mission makers at ceremony

Photo By Spc. Georgia Napier | Soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion were...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Georgia Napier | Soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion were awarded various honors at the Marriott Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 14, 2024, to recognize the battalion’s 2024 Mission Makers. Recruiters who met or exceeded their mission goals were awarded a full-sized baseball bat from Louisville Slugger, with their names engraved on the bat's head. (Kentucky National Guard photos by Sgt. Georgia Napier) see less | View Image Page

By Sgt. Georgia Napier, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Soldiers from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion were honored at the Marriott Hotel in Louisville on Dec. 14, 2024, during the battalion’s 2024 Mission Makers ceremony.



Recruiters who met or exceeded their mission goals received full-sized Louisville Slugger baseball bats engraved with their names on the bat’s head.



Staff Sgt. Caelin Taylor, a drill sergeant and social media NCO assigned to the KYARNG RRB, was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for exceptional performance as the Battalion’s Active Duty Operational Support Soldier of the Year.



“Mission Maker Ceremony is a vital opportunity to honor the dedication and hard work of our recruiters and award-winning Soldiers,” Taylor said. “It highlights their unwavering commitment to service, inspiring excellence and reinforcing the values that strengthen our team and our mission.”



The event was organized by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amanda Marlow, the warrant officer strength manager for the battalion.



“The awards ceremony for mission makers is not just a celebration of achievements, it’s a tribute to the dedication, resilience, and impact of those who connect talent with opportunity in the Kentucky National Guard,” Marlow said. “It’s also an opportunity to recognize their families and thank them for all of their support.”



