    Kentucky National Guard honors top recruiters and mission makers at ceremony

    Kentucky National Guard Honors 2024 Mission Makers at Louisville Marriott

    Soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion were

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Story by Spc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    By Sgt. Georgia Napier, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Soldiers from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion were honored at the Marriott Hotel in Louisville on Dec. 14, 2024, during the battalion’s 2024 Mission Makers ceremony.

    Recruiters who met or exceeded their mission goals received full-sized Louisville Slugger baseball bats engraved with their names on the bat’s head.

    Staff Sgt. Caelin Taylor, a drill sergeant and social media NCO assigned to the KYARNG RRB, was awarded the Army Achievement Medal for exceptional performance as the Battalion’s Active Duty Operational Support Soldier of the Year.

    “Mission Maker Ceremony is a vital opportunity to honor the dedication and hard work of our recruiters and award-winning Soldiers,” Taylor said. “It highlights their unwavering commitment to service, inspiring excellence and reinforcing the values that strengthen our team and our mission.”

    The event was organized by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Amanda Marlow, the warrant officer strength manager for the battalion.

    “The awards ceremony for mission makers is not just a celebration of achievements, it’s a tribute to the dedication, resilience, and impact of those who connect talent with opportunity in the Kentucky National Guard,” Marlow said. “It’s also an opportunity to recognize their families and thank them for all of their support.”

