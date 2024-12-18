Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard Honors 2024 Mission Makers at Louisville Marriott [Image 1 of 2]

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion were awarded various honors at the Marriott Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 14, 2024, to recognize the battalion’s 2024 Mission Makers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Georgia Napier)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8818318
    VIRIN: 241214-Z-QH451-1518
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Kentucky National Guard honors top recruiters and mission makers at ceremony

    National Guard
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    Recruiting and Retention Battalion
    Mission Makers 2024
    KY Guard Strong

