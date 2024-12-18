City Center Community Activity Center opens its doors

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City Center Community Activity Center marks a milestone in Fort Wainwright’s efforts to enhance quality of life for Soldiers, Families and Civilians.



The event, presided over by Col. Jason Cole, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright, showcases years of collaboration and hard work, leading to the official opening of the center just in time for winter break and block leave.



“This has been a long time coming,” said Rick Bosch, Director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “I think we probably have a residual benefit from living about seven and a half miles away from Santa's house because Christmas came early to Fort Wainwright this year.”



The $41.5 million project began in 2019 after discussions and focus groups identified community needs. The 39,625-square-foot facility features a wide range of recreational amenities:



• A large indoor playground and toddler play area.

• An obstacle course and kinesthetic interactive games.

• A multi-purpose room for events and programming.

• A family fitness room.

• A modern 16-lane bowling center.

• Virtual reality games, pool tables, arcades and more.

• An outdoor patio for summer events, party rooms and a food and beverage operation with a full bar.



“This facility is purposefully designed around connection, recreation and wellness,” said Cole. “It will be a place where Families can come together, friendships can grow and memories can be made for years to come.”



The new center reflects Fort Wainwright’s commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and resilience. With a focus on enhancing community ties, it provides a central hub for relaxation, fitness and social interaction.



“Our goal was not just to build a facility but to create a space where people genuinely want to spend time,” Bosch said. “We wanted a place where Soldiers can unwind after a long day, where Families can gather and where friendships can form.”



The center is part of Fort Wainwright’s City Center development plan, which also includes the Aquatics Center opening soon and the upcoming Fieldhouse, slated to open in 2026. Enhanced walkways will connect these facilities, creating an accessible hub for community activities.



“This City Center concept is designed with everyone in mind,” Cole said. “From Soldiers and their Families to retirees and Civilians, everyone has a place here.”



The opening of the center is well-timed for the colder months, offering indoor spaces where the community can gather without concern for the harsh Alaskan winter.



“The timing of this opening is so important, especially as winter sets in and our Soldiers and Families need a warm, welcoming space to gather,” Bosch said.



The facility also brings employment opportunities to Fort Wainwright. Positions are available for cooks, bartenders, recreation aides and more.



“We’ve got food and beverage attendant opportunities, cook opportunities, rec aid opportunities—even bartending if you're Tom Cruise cocktail-style inclined,” Bosch added.



During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Bosch welcomed attendees and expressed gratitude for the teams involved in bringing the center to life. Cole delivered remarks before distinguished guests, including Deputy to the Garrison Commander Richard Fromm II, Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Franco and Business and Recreation Officer Angela Coltellaro, joined him to cut the ribbon.



“This isn’t just a building—it’s a promise,” Bosch said. “A promise to our Soldiers, their Families and the entire Fort Wainwright community that we are committed to their well-being.”



In addition to providing a recreational space, the center serves as a venue for events, parties and programs that support the broader community. With flexible multi-purpose rooms and a layout designed for adaptability, the center can host everything from birthday parties to large-scale community gatherings.



Fort Wainwright leadership emphasized the importance of community investment in enhancing morale and readiness.



“Investments like this center show our Soldiers and their Families that we care about their well-being and quality of life,” Cole said. “It’s not just about the physical space—it’s about what happens inside it.”



“I encourage all of you here today to explore, enjoy and make this space your own,” Cole added.



For more information about the center or employment opportunities, visit wainwright.armymwr.com or USAjobs.gov.

