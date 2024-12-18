Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    City Center Community Activity Center opens its doors

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    City Center Community Activity Center opens its doors

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Daniel Nelson 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    From left to right: Angela Coltellaro, Business and Recreation officer; Richard Fromm, Deputy to the Garrison Commander; Col. Jason Cole, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Franco, garrison command sergeant major, cut the ribbon to officially open the City Center Community Activity Center. The new facility marks a significant investment in enhancing the quality of life for Soldiers, Families and the entire Fort Wainwright community, offering recreational spaces, dining options and family-friendly amenities. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 20:34
    Photo ID: 8813115
    VIRIN: 241220-A-ZW424-1001
    Resolution: 7053x5038
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, City Center Community Activity Center opens its doors, by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Quality of Life
    Fort Wainwright
    City Center Community Activity Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download