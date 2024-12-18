City Center Community Activity Center opens its doors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right: Angela Coltellaro, Business and Recreation officer; Richard Fromm, Deputy to the Garrison Commander; Col. Jason Cole, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Franco, garrison command sergeant major, cut the ribbon to officially open the City Center Community Activity Center. The new facility marks a significant investment in enhancing the quality of life for Soldiers, Families and the entire Fort Wainwright community, offering recreational spaces, dining options and family-friendly amenities. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)