Best winter holiday atmosphere with Outdoor Recreation

While approaching the holidays, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Family and MWR Outdoor Recreation planned several tours to visit Christmas markets to give the opportunity to experience the special atmosphere in cities that traditionally host them.



Among these, one of the destinations in the past weeks was Innsbruck, Austria, which has been hosting this event for 30 years.



“Innsbruck is a wonderful destination to visit throughout the whole year, and, especially now, the Christmas market in the old town is very popular and worth a visit,” said Lucia Savio, who has been accompanying the participants as one of the trip leaders.



According to Savio, some participants join ODR trips quite often with their family and friends.



“Every week, ODR offers the opportunity to visit different places to experience and enjoy the sights,” she said.



Participants enjoyed strolling through the market and trying traditional dishes such as “kiachln” and a mug of glühwein.



“The Christmas spirit in the medieval alleys around the ‘Golden Roof’ and the majestic mountains in the background left everybody speechless,” said Savio.



Anna Demeter, one of the participants, picked this trip to explore Christmas markets after joining others on previous occasions.



“I came to Italy last year and heard about them. I wanted to see what it was like, just to see different countries, customs and buy some things for the holidays for friends and myself,” she said.



Demeter added that she really liked the festive atmosphere of the market near the river.

“Especially when it got darker, it was nice to see the pretty lights and decorations.”



Another of the 50 participants, David Fuller, was impressed by the trip and has plans to visit another Christmas market.



“Definitely I’d recommend it,” he said after his first experience with Outdoor Rec. “It was fun just walking around, see the city that I haven’t been to before and the glühwein was really good.”



Soon, ODR will travel to other Christmas markets and destinations, including on Dec. 22, Milan and Dec. 28 Munich, Germany. For those interested in the upcoming adventures with ODR, check their calendar at https://italy.armymwr.com/calendar

