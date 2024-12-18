Peake retires after 36 years of service

Chief Master Sgt. Alan M. Peake, maintenance production superintendent for the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here April 21, ending a career spanning 36 years.



Lt. Col. James Embry, commander of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, spoke highly of Peake’s character during the ceremony, which was held in the base fuel cell hangar.



“I can confidently say that you are genuinely one the most knowledgeable problem solvers and technical experts that we ever had in the maintenance group,” Embry said. “When you showed up for a task at hand, you evoked confidence throughout the ranks that the job would be done right every time.



“That created maximum impact and a lasting impression on everyone in this room and everyone you worked with,” Embry continued. “Your legacy will live on throughout all of us.”



Peake began his military career in 1988 by enlisting in the active-duty Air Force as an F-15 Eagle aircraft communication and navigation system specialist.



Peake joined the Kentucky Air National Guard in April 1992 as a C-130 Hercules aircraft avionics communication and navigation system specialist. During his time at the 123rd Maintenance Group, he worked in the communication and navigation shops, guidance and control shop, group quality assurance inspection and group product improvement management. He also served as accessories element aircraft system superintendent.



Peake performed an additional duty as the 123rd Airlift Wing Foreign Object Damage monitor. He was recognized as an outstanding performer during the wing’s 2014 logistics compliance assessment, with the FOD program identified as best practice.



Other achievements Peake earned include tech school honor graduate, Air National Guard Region IV unit career advisor of the year, group non-commissioned officer of the year and group senior non-commissioned officer of the year.



Over the course of his career, Peake served various assignments in support of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Joint Endeavor, Joint Forge, Joint Guard, Coronet Oak, Bright Star, Deep Freeze and New Dawn.



At the ceremony’s close, Peake reflected on his 36 years.



“When I first joined the Kentucky Air National Guard, I would hear from the older ranks how things were better back in the day and they’d have their stories to tell,” he told an audience filled with friends, family and fellow Airmen.



“What I want the younger Airmen of today to realize is that you are just in the beginning chapters of your stories yet to be written.



“Continue to build on your guard friendships, which are key, and you, too, will be old and gray like some of the guys around here, and you, too, will tell stories about how things were better back in your day.



“It is the continuing cycle. Do not let anyone frustrate you to feel like you missed out on something, because you have not missed out on anything. You are building your better days as of today and going forward.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 17:14 Story ID: 488034 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peake retires after 36 years of service, by SrA Madison Beichler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.