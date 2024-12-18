Peake retires after 36 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Alan Peake, right, presents a bouquet of flowers to his wife during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Apr. 21, 2024. Peake retired as the maintenance production superintendent for the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron after more than 36 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)