Chief Master Sgt. Alan Peake, right, presents a bouquet of flowers to his wife during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Apr. 21, 2024. Peake retired as the maintenance production superintendent for the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron after more than 36 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8810168
|VIRIN:
|240421-Z-ZW877-1292
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peake retires after 36 years of service [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Peake retires after 36 years of service
No keywords found.