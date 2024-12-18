Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peake retires after 36 years of service

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    The 123rd Airlift Wing Color Guard presents the colors during the retirement ceremony of Chief Master Sgt. Alan Peake at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Apr. 21, 2024. Peake retired as the maintenance production superintendent for the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron after more than 36 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing

