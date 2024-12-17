SECDEF Panetta Honors NPS 2024 Fall Graduates

The Hon. Leon Panetta, 23rd Secretary of Defense and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), recognized the accomplishments of the most recent graduating class as the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) celebrated its 2024 Fall Quarter graduates during a commencement ceremony, Dec. 18.



Panetta served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony honoring 248 graduates who earned a total of 250 degrees.



Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau, president of NPS, officiated the ceremony and addressed the graduating class along with their families and friends, noting that NPS is interservice, interagency, and international.



Rondeau highlighted the importance of international partnerships and alliances in fostering global peace and prosperity. She notably recognized Cmdr. Bagus Jatmiko, the 104th Indonesian student and the first Ph.D. graduate from Indonesia. Officials from Chile, Indonesia, Sierra Leone, and Sweden were also in attendance.



“Those partnerships, friendships and alliances really matter,” said Rondeau. “Our jobs as leaders on both sides is to grow those relationships with respect and dignity.”



She reminded graduates that building strong international partnerships remains a top priority for the Department of Defense before she handed the podium to the ceremony’s commencement speaker with a sea of applause.



Panetta addressed the graduates, emphasizing the importance of their careers and their principal responsibility to defend the United States.



Before joining the Department of Defense, Mr. Panetta served as CIA Director from 2009 to 2011, overseeing human intelligence and open-source programs. He has spent much of his career in public service, including roles as Chief of Staff to former President Clinton, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and as a U.S. Congressman from 1977 to 1993, where he chaired the House Budget Committee. Notably, he and Admiral William McRaven led Operation Neptune Spear, which resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden.



“The path we take will be determined by the quality of leadership we have,” said Panetta.



Panetta continued by stressing the importance of NPS and the role its graduates play in defending our nation.



“The Naval Postgraduate School, I can say without hesitation, is incredibly important to our national defense,” said Panetta. “The purpose is to equip you with advanced skills and technology and fundamental leadership qualities that are needed in order to protect our nation.”



Panetta called attention to geopolitical tensions and stressed the importance of unity, the ability to communicate, and the importance of stability in our democracy. He summarized his remarks by reminding the graduates to assert their honed capabilities, bolster the nation’s security, and strengthen alliances at home and abroad.



“I believe in American leadership,” remarked Panetta in his conclusion. “The strength of America is in the communities across this country. It’s in the resilience and spirit and courage of the American people. That’s our strength.”



For more information on the Fall 2024 graduation visit: https://nps.edu/graduation

