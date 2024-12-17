SECDEF Panetta Honors NPS 2024 Fall Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president, Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, celebrate NPS’ Fall 2024 graduates, during a graduation ceremony in King Hall Auditorium, Dec. 18. A total of 248 graduates, including U.S. and international military officers, and DoD civilians, completed their studies this quarter earning a total of 250 degrees. Panetta served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)