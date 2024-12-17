SECDEF Panetta Honors NPS 2024 Fall Graduates

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president, Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, celebrate NPS’ Fall 2024 graduates, during a graduation ceremony in King Hall Auditorium, Dec. 18. A total of 248 graduates, including U.S. and international military officers, and DoD civilians, completed their studies this quarter earning a total of 250 degrees. Panetta served as the keynote speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)
