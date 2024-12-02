Photo By Capt. William Stroud | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Santillan prepares a M1120 Load Handling System (LHS),...... read more read more Photo By Capt. William Stroud | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michelle Santillan prepares a M1120 Load Handling System (LHS), as the 387th Quartermaster Company transitions from the United States Army Reserve Center in Costa Mesa, California, to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California. This is part of the United States Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and streamline operations. (Photos by U.S. Army Capt. William R. Stroud) see less | View Image Page

Force Structure Realignment: 387th Quartermaster Company Moves to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California



As part of the United States Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and streamline operations, the 387th Quartermaster Company is undergoing a major transition. Between December 1 and December 21, 2024, this unit from the United States Army Reserve Center in Costa Mesa, California, will officially relocate to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California.



This move is a strategic part of the Army's Force Structure Realignment, which seeks to optimize the positioning of key military assets in response to evolving operational demands. Joint Base Los Alamitos, a critical hub for Army Reserve and National Guard operations, will provide the 387th Quartermaster Company with state-of-the-art facilities, greater access to collaborative training opportunities, and enhanced logistical support.



The 387th Quartermaster Company, known for its excellence in supply and logistics operations, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that Army Reserve units are fully equipped and ready to respond to any mission. Their expertise in providing vital services such as fuel, water, and other supplies ensures that soldiers have the resources they need in any operational environment. The move to Joint Base Los Alamitos will improve the company's ability to support both national and regional defense objectives.



During the transition, soldiers and leadership will work diligently to maintain seamless operations and minimize disruption to ongoing missions. The relocation is expected to be a smooth process, with full operational capability at the new location by the end of the transition period.



This move also reflects the U.S. Army's commitment to improving logistical capabilities, enhancing readiness, and ensuring that units like the 387th Quartermaster Company are in the best position to carry out their crucial roles in support of national security.



Stay tuned for further updates on the 387th Quartermaster Company's progress as they settle into their new home at Joint Base Los Alamitos!