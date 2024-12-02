Force Structure Realignment: 387th Quartermaster Company Moves to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers prepare to load M1120 Load Handling Systems (LHS) as the 387th Quartermaster Company transitions from the United States Army Reserve Center in Costa Mesa, California, to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California. This is part of the United States Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and streamline operations.



(Photos by U.S. Army Capt. William R. Stroud)