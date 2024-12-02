Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Structure Realignment: 387th Quartermaster Company Moves to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California [Image 3 of 7]

    Force Structure Realignment: 387th Quartermaster Company Moves to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California

    COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    U.S. Army soldiers prepare to load M1120 Load Handling Systems (LHS) as the 387th Quartermaster Company transitions from the United States Army Reserve Center in Costa Mesa, California, to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California. This is part of the United States Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and streamline operations.

    (Photos by U.S. Army Capt. William R. Stroud)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    VIRIN: 241205-A-MN258-4181
    Location: COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, US
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    ArmyStrong
    79TSC
    BeAllYouCanBe

