Force Structure Realignment: 387th Quartermaster Company Moves to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers prepare the 387th Quartermaster Company to transition from the United States Army Reserve Center in Costa Mesa, California, to Joint Base Los Alamitos, California. This is part of the United States Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and streamline operations.



(Photos by U.S. Army Capt. William R. Stroud)