U.S. Army South Peruvian partner nation liaison officer promoted to colonel and bids farewell to the unit

Peruvian Lt. Col. Jose Avellaneda Diaz, the Peruvian army partner nation liaison officer (PNLO) to U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), was promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 16.



The ceremony was presided over by Peruvian Maj. Gen. Marco Marin, USARSOUTH Deputy Commanding General – Interoperability (DCG-I), who praised Avellaneda’s achievements and leadership as “well-deserved.”



“I had the opportunity to work with him shoulder to shoulder and appreciate his capabilities and his army potential up close,” said Marin. “I would like to express my deepest and sincere wishes in this new stage of your professional life. Continue to move forward successfully—and let’s go for the stars!”



Marin highlighted Avellaneda’s leadership and dedication throughout his career, emphasizing the importance of family, training, and mentorship in his professional success.



“I know that you'll be a great leader, with the support that you received from your family, combined with the training that you received in the army during your career and the guidance of your comrades in arms and hierarchical superiors, you know how to make this rank shine,” Marin said.



During his tenure as the Peruvian PNLO, Avellaneda played a key role in advancing the U.S.-Peruvian military partnership. His contributions included planning and executing two bilateral staff talks— one in Fort Sam Houston and another in Lima, Peru— and transitioning the Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) mission to the Peruvian Doctrine and Education Command. Additionally, he facilitated over 20 agreed-to-actions to bolster collaboration between the two armies.



Reflecting on his nearly two-year assignment, Avellaneda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from and work with U.S. armed forces personnel.



“I have many memories that I will carry in my heart,” he said. “I had the opportunity to work with very professional and dedicated individuals who are always seeking to strengthen ties, which are very important.”



Avellaneda’s efforts significantly enhanced the U.S.-Peruvian relationship, shifting its focus from a brigade-level partnership to a more strategic level. His work opened new opportunities for collaboration, including integrating the SFAB mission into Peruvian military schools.



“This has been a moment in my career to observe and be a part of great interactions between our armies, united in purpose,” said Avellaneda. “We share a vision of addressing mutual challenges, such as combating threats.”



Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, U.S. Army South commander, presented Avellaneda with the Meritorious Service Medal, commending his outstanding performance and contributions over the past two years.



“We have a superb team of partner nation liaisons led by our DCG-I, but we’re going to miss you,” said Ryan. “What a way to go out—a promotion and award in the same ceremony. You've been a super team player, and we appreciate it.”



Ryan also presented Avellaneda’s son, Jose André Avellaneda, with the Boldness, Responsibility, Adaptability, and Tolerance (B.R.A.T) certificate in recognition of his support and sacrifice to his father, the U.S. Army, and Peru.



Avellaneda will depart Fort Sam Houston for Peru this month. His successor, Col. Jose Lizandro Cabrera Santa Cruz, is scheduled to arrive in January 2025.



Avellaneda expressed confidence in Cabrera’s ability to continue strengthening the partnership between the U.S. and Peruvian armies.



“I must highlight the role of this position in strengthening the alliances between our armies,” said Avellaneda. “I leave this responsibility in the capable hands of Col. Cabrera, who will carry forward the responsibilities with commitment.”



Looking ahead, Avellaneda emphasized the importance of maintaining and expanding the partnership he helped cultivate. He expressed optimism for future collaborations, including the possibility of Peru hosting Southern Vanguard, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise designed to enhance interoperability among Western Hemisphere forces.



“I am confident that in the future, we will be even more united and interoperable,” Avellaneda concluded. “Together, the United States and Peru will achieve great things!”

