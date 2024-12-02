US Army South Peruvian Partner Nation Liaison Officer is Promoted to Colonel and Bids Farewell to the Unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peruvian army Col. Jose Avellaneda Diaz, the U.S. Army South Peruvian army partner nation liaison officer (PNLO) recieves a farewell gift from the Brazilian, Chilean, and Colombian PNLOs following his promotion ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec, 16, 2024. Avellaneda has served as a PNLO since February 2023, and during his tenure had played a key role in advancing the U.S.-Peruvian military partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)