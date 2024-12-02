Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army South Peruvian Partner Nation Liaison Officer is Promoted to Colonel and Bids Farewell to the Unit [Image 9 of 10]

    US Army South Peruvian Partner Nation Liaison Officer is Promoted to Colonel and Bids Farewell to the Unit

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Peruvian army Col. Jose Avellaneda Diaz, the U.S. Army South Peruvian army partner nation liaison officer (PNLO) recieves a farewell gift from the Brazilian, Chilean, and Colombian PNLOs following his promotion ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec, 16, 2024. Avellaneda has served as a PNLO since February 2023, and during his tenure had played a key role in advancing the U.S.-Peruvian military partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 18:06
    Photo ID: 8803724
    VIRIN: 241216-A-OT530-1181
    Resolution: 5838x3892
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    promotion
    award
    partnership
    Partner Nation Liaison Officer
    PNLO

