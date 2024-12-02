Peruvian army Col. Jose Avellaneda Diaz, the U.S. Army South Peruvian army partner nation liaison officer (PNLO) recieves a farewell gift from the Brazilian, Chilean, and Colombian PNLOs following his promotion ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec, 16, 2024. Avellaneda has served as a PNLO since February 2023, and during his tenure had played a key role in advancing the U.S.-Peruvian military partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 18:06
|Photo ID:
|8803724
|VIRIN:
|241216-A-OT530-1181
|Resolution:
|5838x3892
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army South Peruvian Partner Nation Liaison Officer is Promoted to Colonel and Bids Farewell to the Unit [Image 10 of 10], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.