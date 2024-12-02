Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Join the Army! . . . for Army-Navy Football Watch Party at the WWII Museum

    Photo By Jonathan Holloway | NEW ORLEANS — Join the New Orleans Recruiting Company and the National WWII Museum...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    NEW ORLEANS — Join the New Orleans Recruiting Company and the National WWII Museum for a live, football watch party of America’s Game as the Army Black Knights of West Point matchup against Navy Midshipmen of the Naval Academy, on Saturday, December 14.

    The Saturday event will be held from 1:30p.m. to 5.p.m at the museum’s US Freedom Hall Pavilion: The Boeing Center, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.

    Uniformed Army Soldiers stationed in the local area are attending to electrify the game’s fanfare and enjoyment of attendees as they partake in family-friendly activities, giveaways, and free food and drinks.

    “The Army-Navy game is one of the country’s most-favored football rivalries,” Capt. Matthew Gimenez, New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander, said. “. . .and the City of New Orleans has a deep historical connection to the game of football, so it was only right to share this event hosted by the strongest Army in the world.”

    The faceoff between the Black Knights and Midshipmen, this Saturday, is the third and final iteration of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy Series.

    Considering momentum of the event, interested participants are suggested to register here for confirmation of their attendance.

    An informational booth, staffed by uniformed Army Recruiters, will be on-site to educate the public about resources available to its local communities.

    Here, uniformed Soldiers will be energized and ready to appear on-camera with local media and bolster their take on “Go Army, Beat Navy!”

    For more information to coordinate an interview with local, uniformed Soldiers, contact matthew.c.gimenez.mil@army.mil at (717)-304-6143, or reach out directly to our office.

    -30-

