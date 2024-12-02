Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Join the Army! . . . for Army-Navy Football Watch Party at the WWII Museum

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    NEW ORLEANS — Join the New Orleans Recruiting Company and the National WWII Museum for a live, football watch party of America’s Game as the Army Black Knights of West Point matchup against Navy Midshipmen of the Naval Academy, on Saturday, December 14.

    The Saturday event will be held from 1:30p.m. to 5.p.m at the museum’s US Freedom Hall Pavilion: The Boeing Center, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.

    Uniformed Army Soldiers stationed in the local area are attending to electrify the game’s fanfare and enjoyment of attendees as they partake in family-friendly activities, giveaways, and free food and drinks.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 11:38
