Join the Army! . . . for Army-Navy Football Watch Party at the WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS — Join the New Orleans Recruiting Company and the National WWII Museum for a live, football watch party of America’s Game as the Army Black Knights of West Point matchup against Navy Midshipmen of the Naval Academy, on Saturday, December 14.



The Saturday event will be held from 1:30p.m. to 5.p.m at the museum’s US Freedom Hall Pavilion: The Boeing Center, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130.



Uniformed Army Soldiers stationed in the local area are attending to electrify the game’s fanfare and enjoyment of attendees as they partake in family-friendly activities, giveaways, and free food and drinks.