NAVSUP FLCJ announces Sailors of the Year for 2024

Photo By Tyler Grimes | Official photo of Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales. LS3...... read more read more Photo By Tyler Grimes | Official photo of Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales. LS3 Rosales was selected as the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Junior Sailor of the Year for 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Matthew Bolls, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, announced the NAVSUP FLCJ Sailors of the Year for 2024 December 5, 2024, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.



The Navy’s Sailor of the Year (SOY) Program is designed to recognize high-performing enlisted Sailors across the fleet who best represent the ideals of the professional Sailor and the Navy.



For Logistic Specialist Seaman Jaleel Jacobs, winner of the Blue Jacket of the Year, being selected for the award means a lot to him but also for his teammates in the Logistics Support Team (LST).



“Winning SOY means a lot to me, but it’s even better that I was chosen to highlight all the great work we do here at LST,” Jacobs said. “I’m thankful I’m able to put a spotlight on my division S8 to show what we do doesn’t go unnoticed.”



Junior Sailor of Year winner Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales said she was both proud and surprised to receive the award this year.



“It's a daily reminder that our hard work doesn't go unrecognized and is valued,” Rosales said. “I feel proud to be able to represent my team. I recognize that there were so many talented and dedicated Sailors in my command, and I knew it was going to be fierce competition. It's a surprise and truly an honor to have been chosen.”



Capt. Bolls echoed LS3 Rosales’ comments about the fierce competition in his announcement of the winners.



“Each year, selecting the one Sailor for each of the four categories gets harder and harder as all the nominated Sailors are truly the best of the best! And this year was no exception,” Bolls said.



For those Sailors who may want to compete for next year’s SOY awards, Sailor of the Year recipient Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Trynlon Gregory has some words of wisdom.



“Advice I would have for those wishing to compete for SOY would be work hard, stay consistent throughout the entire year, and most of all have fun,” LS2 Gregory said. “A lot of preparation goes into boards while going up for Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ) or SOY and it's easy to get stressed or nervous. Just remember to have fun with all the preparation that goes into it, and the boards and awards are there to recognize your hard work. Even if you may fall short for SOQ or SOY, going up for it is an achievement in itself so don't be discouraged.”



The Senior Sailor of the Year (SSOY) winner was Culinary Specialist (CS) Petty Officer 1st Class Tarell Barnes. Read more about how NAVSUP FLCJ hosted the SSOY nominees for the first time and why CS1 Barnes was selected in the related link.